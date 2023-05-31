Arizona guard Kylan Boswell to participate in U19 National Team Training Camp

In case you forgot, Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell is only 18 years old.

That means he’s eligible to participate in the U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp in June.

Boswell, a rising sophomore, is one of 35 players who will be competing for a spot on the 12-member U19 national team. The team will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup Championship, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Training camp begins June 11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Boswell is one of four Pac-12 players invited, joining Colorado’s Cody Williams and Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad and Mookie Cook. Colorado coach Tad Boyle is the U19 head coach.

Boswell earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention in his first season as a Wildcat, averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Boswell previously played for Team USA at the 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, where he averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals over seven games.