Arizona among 5 finalists for San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson

The NCAA transfer portal finally produced for Arizona this week with the addition of former Alabama guard Jaden Bradley, and another portal entry who is also testing the NBA Draft waters could be joining him in Tucson.

Keshad Johnson, a 6-foot-8 forward who spent the past four seasons at San Diego State, is considering Arizona as well as Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and USC according to 24/7 High School Hoops. He’s also entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft but retained his eligibility, and has until May 31 to withdraw from the draft and return to college.

Johnson averaged 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent in 2022-23 for SDSU, starting all 39 games as the Aztecs reached the NCAA title game. He had 14 points in the championship and also scored eight with five rebounds against the Wildcats during the Maui Invitational.

One of Arizona’s additions from last season, Courtney Ramey, also went through the draft process while in the transfer portal. Ramey had to sit out the first three games with the Wildcats due to participating in a pre-draft event (Portsmouth Invitational) meant for players who were out of college eligibility.

Arizona currently has eight scholarship players, nine if wing Pelle Larsson returns after getting NBA Draft feedback as is expected. Forward Azuolas Tubelis, also in the NBA Draft, is not expected to return.