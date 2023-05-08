Incoming Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham invited to USA Basketball U19 team trials

Breya Cunningham should be a major piece of the puzzle at Arizona next season as the Wildcats try to solidify an inside presence that was undersized last year. Before she comes to Tucson, she hopes to be representing USA Basketball yet again.

Cunningham is one of the 24 invitees to the USA Basketball team trials for the U19 Women’s World Cup to be held in Madrid, Spain this summer. Trials will be held May 11-16 in Colorado Springs.

1️⃣5️⃣ gold medalists are among the group of athletes participating in Women's U19 World Cup Team Trials — USABJNT (@usabjnt) May 8, 2023

Cunningham has multiple gold medals as a representative of the U.S. junior teams already. The 6-foot-4 post played in the inaugural 2023 Nike Hoop Summit alongside fellow Arizona commit and La Jolla Country Day School teammate Jada Williams, helping the U.S. defeat the world team 100-79. Last year, Cunningham was part of the team that captured gold at the U17 Women’s World Cup. In 2021, she and Team USA took gold at the U16 Americas Championship.

The U.S. will play in Group B against Chinese Taipei, Germany, and Mali. The event runs from July 15-23.

The team will be coached by Joni Taylor of Texas A&M and assistants DeLisha Milton-Jones (Old Dominion) and Teri Moren (Indiana). Court coaches will be Jennie Baranczyk (Oklahoma) and Niele Ivey (Notre Dame).