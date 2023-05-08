Former Arizona Wildcat Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Indiana Pacers guard and former Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin earned NBA All-Rookie first team honors Monday, the league announced.

Mathurin was joined on the All-Rookie first team by Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, Utah’s Walker Kessler and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 16.7 points, second-most among rookies behind Banchero. Mathurin also averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Mathurin became the first NBA rookie in 18 years to score 1,000 points off the bench. He finished the season as the NBA’s second-highest bench scorer.

The Montreal native is the first former Wildcat to be named to the NBA All-Rookie team since Deandre Ayton in 2018. Mathurin is the 12th Arizona product to be named to the team. Mathurin is also the the first Pacer to make the first team since Rik Smits in 1989.

Mathurin received two third-place votes for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, finishing eighth in voting.