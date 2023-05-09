2023 NBA Draft: Azuolas Tubelis invited to draft combine

There’s still a chance that Azuolas Tubelis comes back to Arizona for next season, but that likelihood just got smaller.

Tubelis is one of 78 players the NBA expects to attend its Draft Combine, which is scheduled for May 16-18 in Chicago.

Not included on the combine list is Arizona wing Pelle Larsson, who instead is scheduled to participate in the G League combine this weekend in Chicago. A strong performance there could earn him a main combine invite, though Larsson is still expected to come back to the UA for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-11 Tubelis, who led the Pac-12 in scoring and rebounding, is projected as either being a second round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft next month or going undrafted. Like Larsson, he has until May 31 to decide whether to withdraw from the draft, and maintain his college eligibility, or stay in.

Not on either combine list is San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, who is in the transfer portal and is considering Arizona along with four other schools. Johnson recently took an official visit to campus.