Arizona’s Kylan Boswell named finalist for Team USA U19 roster

USA Basketball has cut the list of potential players for its Under-19 national team, and an Arizona Wildcat is still in the mix.

Point guard Kylan Boswell is still in contention for the 12-man roster that will represent the U.S. in the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Hungary. He is one of three point guards still on the list, joining Villanova’s Mark Armstrong and incoming Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears.

Boswell was one of 30 players invited to try out for Team USA after a freshman season at Arizona that saw him average 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 35 games off the bench. He show 39 percent from 3 and 53.8 percent from 2, making 11 of his final 17 3-point attempts.

The 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup runs June 24-July 2, with Team USA—coached by Colorado’s Tad Boyle—set to face Madagascar, Slovenia and Lebanon in pool play. The US has won three of the last four U19 Men’s World Cup tourneys, including in 2019 and 2021.