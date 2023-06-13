Former Arizona stars Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji win NBA Finals with Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals Wednesday night, making Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji the 10th and 11th former Arizona Wildcats to win an NBA championship as a player.

The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in five games, giving Denver its long-awaited first NBA title.

Gordon played a significant role in Denver’s Finals victory, averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3 assists. Gordon scored a game-high 27 points in the Nuggets’ Game 4 victory in Miami.

On Wednesday, Gordon’s shot wasn’t falling but he delivered a decisive block in the fourth quarter.

Gordon’s size worked against him in another instance, however, when he was called for a foul defending a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt. Butler appeared to kick his leg out and hit Gordon in the groin, but it was Gordon who got penalized somehow.

This was ruled a foul on Aaron Gordon.



Cheap foul aside, it was a memorable series for Gordon, who reminded the basketball world that he’s much more than an electrifying dunker.

As for Nnaji, the third-year big man played sparingly this playoffs for the Nuggets. He made a very brief appearance in Game 3 of the Finals without recording any stats.

Nnaji was able to celebrate the championship with his family after the game.

Gordon, meanwhile, took his celebration outside Ball Arena onto the streets of Denver, where he joined a stream of euphoric fans.

One of a kind.