Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell makes Team USA U19 roster

Kylan Boswell is headed overseas to represent America.

The Arizona point guard was named to the 12-player roster for USA Basketball’s Mens U19 National Team on Friday, a squad that will compete later this month in the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Hungary.

The 18-year-old Boswell will make his Team USA debut on June 24 against Madagascar, with additional pool play games June 25 against Slovenia and June 27 vs. Lebanon. The American squad is looking for its third consecutive U19 Men’s World Cup title and fourth since 2015.

Boswell is coming off a freshman year at UA when he averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 35 games off the bench. He shot 39 percent from 3 and 53.8 percent from 2, making 11 of his final 17 3-point attempts.

Team USA is coached by Colorado coach Tad Boyle, who also has incoming Buffaloes freshman Cody Williams on the roster.