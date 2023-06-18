Miles Simon to join Suns staff

Miles Simon is heading back to the desert.

After six years working fo the Los Angeles Lakers organization, the former Arizona Wildcats star is joining the Phoenix Suns coaching staff under new head coach Frank Vogel according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Simon previously served as an assistant under Vogel on the Lakers staff from 2017-21.

Simon spent the last two years as the head coach of the Lakers’ developmental team, the South Bay Lakers.

Phoenix Suns are adding South Bay Lakers head coach Miles Simon and John Lucas III to the coaching staff of Frank Vogel, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/J4SZk6FMgo — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

Simon got his start in coaching as an assistant under Lute Olson from 2005-08.

Simon brought the state of Arizona its first ever NCAA basketball title when he led the Wildcats to the 1997 national championship. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 1997 NCAA Tournament, a run that included two 30-point games.

Now Simon is working to bring the state its first NBA title.

The Suns let go of coach Monty Williams after falling short of the NBA Finals for the second year in a row.

Under new ownership and coaching, the Suns are looking to put together the pieces to get over the hump in the postseason. One of the pressing questions facing the franchise this offseason is what to do with former Arizona big man Deandre Ayton.

Ayton could find himself on the trading block as the Suns look to acquire a replacement for Chris Paul, or Phoenix may decide to keep the 24-year-old around. Ayton is entering the second year of a four-year, $133 million contract.

Whether Ayton stays or goes, the Suns are sure to have an Arizona presence on their bench next season with the addition of Simon as assistant.