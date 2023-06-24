Arizona’s Kylan Boswell, Filip Borovicanin earn opening wins at FIBA U19 World Cup

Arizona Wildcats Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin helped guide their national teams to opening day wins at the FIBA U19 World Cup Saturday in Hungary.

Boswell posted 10 points, seven assists and two steals in the United States’ 136-69 victory over Madagascar, and Borovicanin had nine points, seven assists and three bounds in Sebia’s 74-59 win over Egypt.

Saturday marked the first day of group stage games at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The USA is in Group B with Madagascar, Slovenia and Lebanon, while Serbia is in Group C with Egypt, Brazil and Japan.

“These are awesome opportunities to represent your country in a really well-respected event,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Friday. “These guys have a chance to get an experience and make memories of a lifetime. I think both guys are looking to be contributors on their team. I might even like to try some Hungarian food in the next week or so.”

Boswell played a team-high 21 minutes for the USA against Madagascar. He shot 4 for 6 from the field and made a pair of free throws.

Borovincanin played 19 minutes in Serbia’s win over Egypt, shooting 2 for 5 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and made 4 of 5 attempts from the free throw line.

Boswell and Borovicanin each led their teams in assists.

Group play continues Sunday, with the USA facing Slovenia at 11 a.m. and Serbia playing Brazil at 3:30 a.m. (times in MT).

All FIBA U19 can be streamed on YouTube.