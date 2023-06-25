 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Wildcats’ Kylan Boswell, Filip Borovicanin keep their teams undefeated at FIBA U19 World Cup

By Ezra Amacher
Arizona Wildcats Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin guided their national teams to wins on the second day of the FIBA U19 World Cup, keeping both teams undefeated in group play.

Boswell had eight points, two steals, one assist and one rebound in USA’s come-from-behind 77-72 victory over Slovenia. Borovicanin scored 15 points along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Serbia’s 74-72 nail biter victory over Brazil.

Both the USA and Serbia sit atop their groups after two days of competition.

Boswell played 25 minutes for USA, including some impactful minutes in the fourth quarter. Boswell came up with a pair of late steals, including one to clinch the game for the Americans.

Boswell made two buckets and an assist in the quarter, helping USA overcome a nine-point deficit. Boswell 4 for 9 for the game.

In Serbia’s win over Brazil, Borovicanin played aggressive, making 6 of 19 attempts in 24 minutes. Borovicanin was more successful attacking the rim than shooting – he went 0 for 5 from deep.

Group play wraps up Tuesday, with USA facing Lebanon at 6 a.m. and Serbia playing Japan at 11 a.m. (times MST).

