Arizona Wildcats’ Kylan Boswell, Filip Borovicanin keep their teams undefeated at FIBA U19 World Cup

Arizona Wildcats Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin guided their national teams to wins on the second day of the FIBA U19 World Cup, keeping both teams undefeated in group play.

Boswell had eight points, two steals, one assist and one rebound in USA’s come-from-behind 77-72 victory over Slovenia. Borovicanin scored 15 points along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Serbia’s 74-72 nail biter victory over Brazil.

Both the USA and Serbia sit atop their groups after two days of competition.

Boswell played 25 minutes for USA, including some impactful minutes in the fourth quarter. Boswell came up with a pair of late steals, including one to clinch the game for the Americans.

Arizona Wildcat Kylan Boswell locks down Slovenia's guard and forces a game winning steal with less than 10 seconds left. Team USA wins 77-72 over Slovenia

Boswell made two buckets and an assist in the quarter, helping USA overcome a nine-point deficit. Boswell 4 for 9 for the game.

nice sequence from the usa vs slovenia u19 game



kylan boswell (arizona) with an impressive combo to turn his man around and hits a tough floater



jan vide (ucla) responds by showing off some insane decel and finishing at the rim

In Serbia’s win over Brazil, Borovicanin played aggressive, making 6 of 19 attempts in 24 minutes. Borovicanin was more successful attacking the rim than shooting – he went 0 for 5 from deep.

Filip Borovicanin | 15 PTS, 3 AST in Serbia's close win over Brazil this morning

Group play wraps up Tuesday, with USA facing Lebanon at 6 a.m. and Serbia playing Japan at 11 a.m. (times MST).