Arizona’s Kylan Boswell, Filip Borovicanin go unbeaten in FIBA U19 World Cup group stage

Arizona’s Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin helped guide their national teams through group state of the FIBA U19 World Cup unbeaten, with USA and Serbia advancing to the Round of 16.

Boswell posted eight points, three assists and one rebound in USA’s 122-70 victory over Lebanon. Boswell played 11 minutes, going 3 for 5 from the field including 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

Through three games, Boswell is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists.

USA plays China in the Round of 16 Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT. USA outscored its opponents by 124 in group stage, while China went 0-3 in its group.

Serbia, meanwhile, defeated Japan 75-65 behind six points, three rebounds and one steal by Borovicanin. The 6-foot-9 forward played 18 minutes, going 2 for 7 from the field.

Serbia opens the Round of 16 against Korea Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. PT. Serbia should face little resistance against Korea, which went 0-3 in group play.