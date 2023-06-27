Cedric Henderson Jr. to play for Cavaliers Summer League team; Nico Mannion signs with Spain’s Baskonia

A couple of former Arizona Wildcats are on the move professionally.

Cedric Henderson Jr. told the Arizona Daily Star’s Bruce Pascoe he will play for the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team, while Nico Mannion has signed on with the Spanish team Baskonia.

Henderson Jr. originally planned to play for the Kings Summer League team but told Pascoe the Cavaliers were willing to give him more playing time.

Henderson Jr. played the 2022-23 season for Arizona as a grad transfer from Campbell. Henderson Jr. averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Henderson Jr.’s father, Cedric Henderson, played five seasons in the NBA for the Cavaliers and Warriors.

Henderson Jr. began his career playing for his father at Southwest Tennessee Community College, then three seasons at Campbell.

At 6-foot-6 and 200 lbs, Henderson Jr. certainly has the size to play professional basketball. He likely won’t make the Kings roster, but a good showing in Summer League could land him a spot in the G League.

Another option is overseas, which is where Mannion is continuing his pro career.

After two seasons with Vitrus Bologna, Mannion is moving to Spain to join Baskonia, which competes in Liga ACB and Euroleague. Mannion signed a two-year deal with Baskonia.

Mannion averaged 19.3 points and 6.8 assists this past s Eason for Vitrus Bologna.