Arizona Wildcats’ Filip Borovicanin, Kylan Boswell cruise to quarterfinals of FIBA U19 World Cup

Arizona’s Filip Borovicanin scored 26 points to lead Serbia over Korea in knockout stage at the FIBA U19 World Cup Wednesday, while Kylan Boswell contributed to USA’s win over China.

Borovicanin made 11 of 15 field goal attempts, including 11 of 12 2-pointers, in Serbia’s 115-83 victory over Korea in the Round of 16. Borovicanin also collected 11 rebounds.

The 6-foot-9 rising sophomore scored all of his points around the hoop; he went 0-3 from 3-point range.

Borovicanin and Serbia will face a step up in competition when they take on France in the quarterfinals Friday. France is 3-1 in the tournament and defeated Madagascar 119-56 Wednesday.

Game times for quarterfinals have not been announced.

In earlier action Wednesday, Boswell scored three points on 1 of 5 shooting in USA’s 92-69 win over China, with the lone field goal being an early 3-pointer.

Boswell was slowed down by a minor leg injury he suffered in a Tuesday win over Lebanon.

USA faces Japan in the quarterfinals Friday. Japan is 2-2 in the tournament and defeated Hungary 63-53 Wednesday.