Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham added to USA Basketball U19 Women’s World Cup team

She had been a regular member of USA Basketball teams in high school, but incoming Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham wasn’t on the team for the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup when it was initially announced in mid-May. That has changed with USA Basketball announcing on Thursday morning that Cunningham has been added to the team.

Cunningham joins Arizona fifth-year guard Helena Pueyo and fifth-year forward Esmery Martinez in playing for her national program this summer. Pueyo has appeared in 3x3 tournaments for Spain while Martinez is playing at the Central American and Caribbean Games for the Dominican Republic.

The post player already has multiple gold medals from her time in the national program. She was part of the U.S. teams that won the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2022 and the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2021. She was also part of the 2023 USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit team along with high school and Arizona teammate Jada Williams.

Cunningham will leave for Colorado Springs, Colo. to join the other 11 members of the team for camp on July 2. All members are either college freshmen last season or high school graduates of 2023 and 2024 who were born on or after January 1, 2004.

The addition of Cunningham comes after fellow center Aaliyah Del Rosario had to drop out of the trip to Madrid, Spain. The tournament runs from July 15-23.