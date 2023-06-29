Ex-Arizona guard Courtney Ramey signs with Germany’s Syntainics MBC

Courtney Ramey has found a landing spot to pursue his professional basketball career.

Ramey announced on Instagram he has signed with Syntainics Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club (MBC) in Weissenfels, Germany. The club competes in Basketball Bundesliga, the highest league of basketball in Germany.

Ramey, a 6-foot-3 guard from St. Louis, Missouri, tried out for multiple NBA teams ahead of the Draft, but did not sign on with a Summer League team, as his former teammate Cedric Henderson Jr. did with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ramey transferred to Arizona for the 2022-23 season after playing four years at Texas. Ramey played and started in 32 games for the Wildcats, averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 39.8% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range.

Ramey stepped up in several big moments for the Wildcats, including hitting a late go-ahead 3-pointer in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game to give Arizona the win over UCLA.

Ramey should have a long professional career ahead.