FIBA U-19 World Cup: Filip Borovicanin double-double not enough for Serbia; Kylan Boswell, USA advance

Despite another double-double from Filip Borovicanin, Serbia fell to France 98-59 Friday in the FIBA U-19 World Cup quarterfinals. Meanwhile Kylan Boswell and USA advanced to the semis with a 105-61 drubbing of Japan.

Borovicanin had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Serbia, his second consecutive double-double of the tournament. The rising Arizona sophomore wing played a team-high 35 minutes, shooting 4 of 12 from the field including a made 3-pointer. He went 4 of 5 from the stripe.

Borovicanin’s scoring and rebounding was partially offset by a team-high seven turnovers.

Serbia never found an answer to France’s offense, which put up 56 points in the first half before letting its foot off the gas late in the game.

Though Serbia lost, the team will get to play two more games. On Saturday Serbia will face Japan at 6 a.m. PT.

Earlier Friday, USA faced little resistance in a blowout win over Japan. Boswell played 19 minutes, scoring zero points on 0 of 6 shooting. Boswell did have three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

USA continues its quest for a gold medal when it faces France Saturday at 8:30 a.m. PT in what should be a tightly contested semifinal matchup. The winner of that game will face either Turkey or Spain for the championship Sunday.