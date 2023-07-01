FIBA U19 World Cup: Kylan Boswell, USA fall short of gold medal match

Kylan Boswell and USA won’t be returning from the FIBA U19 World Cup with a gold medal.

USA fell to France 89-86 in the semifinals Saturday. USA will face the loser of Spain vs. Turkey in the bronze medal game tomorrow.

Boswell had 11 points, five steals, two assists and one rebound in 24 minutes against France. Boswell went 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Arizona point guard’s 11 points were the most he’s scored in a game this tournament.

USA led France 44-41 at halftime, but France outscored the Americans 29-22 in the third quarter and held on in the fourth quarter to secure the win. USA had won the last two FIBA U19 World Cup championships and five of the last seven tournaments.

In earlier action Saturday, Serbia defeated Japan 99-73 in direct knockout, receiving nine points from Filip Borovicanin. The rising sophomore also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

Borovicanin is averaging 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the tournament.

Serbia concludes play Sunday against Argentina.