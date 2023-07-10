FIBA U20 European Championships: Arizona’s Henri Veesaar suffers ankle injury

Arizona has two players in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Crete, but only one will continue to compete when the tournament moves to elimination play on Wednesday.

Sophomore center Henri Veesaar suffered a sprained ankle during Estonia’s win over Montenegro on Sunday, an injury that will shut him down for the rest of the tournament and likely prevent him from participating in the UA’s upcoming international tour to Israel and Abu Dhabi.

Unlucky moment for Henri Veesaar who twisted his ankle VS Montenegro and will be out at least 4 weeks. Big hit for the Estonian team, but at least Arizona’s big man spared the worst and there was no fracture. He will be good to go for the beginning of wildcats 2023-24 season — Giorgos Syrigos (@GeoSyrigos) July 10, 2023

eesaar was limited to just over 10 minutes of action in Sunday’s game, when he had two points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks before getting hurt. Without him, Estonia lost 78-56 to Spain on Monday.

Incoming UA freshman Motiejus Krivas will still be in action, as Lithuania won its pool by downing Poland 73-68 on Monday. Krivas had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added three rebounds.

Lithuania will play Slovenia in the elimination bracket on Wednesday, with the tournament concluding Saturday.