NBA 2K24 Summer League: Brandon Williams, Bennedict Mathurin score in double figures

Several former Arizona Wildcats competed in NBA 2K24 Summer League Monday. Here’s a recap of how they did.

Brandon Williams, Minnesota Timberwolves

After scoring 24 points in the Timberwolves’ Las Vegas Summer League opener, Williams followed that up with 17 points in a loss to Utah. Williams went 6 of 13 from the floor and made 5 of 7 free throws. He also had seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.

Brandon Williams is doing some THINGS right now pic.twitter.com/zK0l8a5sAU — AlexHoops (@AlexHoops_) July 11, 2023

Brandon Williams connects with Josh Minott for the slam on the opening possession of the game pic.twitter.com/xsOTGm1Qzl — AlexHoops (@AlexHoops_) July 11, 2023

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin matched Williams with 17 points Monday but was far less efficient, going 4 of 16 from the floor in a win over Orlando. Mathurin was most effective from the stripe, where he made 8 of 9 free throws. He also had six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes.

steal and slam.



Jarace Walker forces the turnover and Isaiah Wong tosses it off the glass to Benedict Mathurin for the jam.#PacersSummer pic.twitter.com/WggjFNWc4v — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 11, 2023

Chance Comanche, Sacramento Kings

Comanche had five points on 1 of 3 shooting in the Kings’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Comanche was dominant on the boards, collecting seven rebounds in 13 minutes. He also had a block, steal and assist.

Chaotic possession of new with a Chance Comanche and-one.



Q1 2:43 | SAC trails LAC 10-11 pic.twitter.com/KioROq1Fd0 — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 11, 2023

Azuolas Tubelis, Philadelphia 76ers

Tubelis scored three points on 1 of 2 shooting to go with two rebounds and a block in the 76ers’ loss to Dallas.

Cedric Henderson Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Henderson Jr. had one assist and one rebound in Cleveland’s win over Memphis. He didn’t take a shot attempt in four minutes of action.

Brandon Randolph, Dallas Mavericks

Randolph had four points on 2 of 5 shooting in Dallas’ win over Philadelphia. Randolph also had two rebounds and a steal.

Keanu Pinder, Phoenix Suns

Pinder did not play Monday (low back tightness).