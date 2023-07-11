 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA 2K24 Summer League: Brandon Williams, Bennedict Mathurin score in double figures

By Ezra Amacher
Several former Arizona Wildcats competed in NBA 2K24 Summer League Monday. Here’s a recap of how they did.

Brandon Williams, Minnesota Timberwolves

After scoring 24 points in the Timberwolves’ Las Vegas Summer League opener, Williams followed that up with 17 points in a loss to Utah. Williams went 6 of 13 from the floor and made 5 of 7 free throws. He also had seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin matched Williams with 17 points Monday but was far less efficient, going 4 of 16 from the floor in a win over Orlando. Mathurin was most effective from the stripe, where he made 8 of 9 free throws. He also had six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes.

Chance Comanche, Sacramento Kings

Comanche had five points on 1 of 3 shooting in the Kings’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Comanche was dominant on the boards, collecting seven rebounds in 13 minutes. He also had a block, steal and assist.

Azuolas Tubelis, Philadelphia 76ers

Tubelis scored three points on 1 of 2 shooting to go with two rebounds and a block in the 76ers’ loss to Dallas.

Cedric Henderson Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Henderson Jr. had one assist and one rebound in Cleveland’s win over Memphis. He didn’t take a shot attempt in four minutes of action.

Brandon Randolph, Dallas Mavericks

Randolph had four points on 2 of 5 shooting in Dallas’ win over Philadelphia. Randolph also had two rebounds and a steal.

Keanu Pinder, Phoenix Suns

Pinder did not play Monday (low back tightness).

