FIBA U20 European Championships: Motiejus Krivas’ double-double advances Lithuania to quarterfinals

He’s yet to put on an Arizona uniform, but Wildcat fans are probably going to instantly love Motiejus Krivas once they see the game he’s bringing with him from Europe. It’s been on full display at the FIBA U20 European Championships in Crete.

The incoming UA freshman center had a double-double to lead Lithuania to a 70-51 win over Slovenia on Wednesday morning in the first round of elimination play, registering 14 points with 15 rebounds.

Krivas was 7 of 13 from the field, mixing jumpers and sweet post moves like below:

e also had seven offensive rebounds to go with eight on the defensive glass, added four assists and has blocked two shots.

In four games in the tourney, Krivas is averaging 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.

Lithuania will take on Belgium, which beat a Henri Veesaar-less Estonia by 15, in the semifinals on Thursday.