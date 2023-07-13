FIBA U20 European Championships: Lithuania falls in quarterfinals despite another Motiejus Krivas double-double

He wasn’t recruited specifically to replace Azuolas Tubelis, but fellow Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas may end up filling that role with Arizona based on how he’s performed at the FIBA U20 European Championships in Crete.

The incoming freshman big man posted a second consecutive double-double, but it wasn’t enough as his country’s squad fell 77-71 to Belgium in the tournament quarterfinals.

Krivas had 14 points and 13 rebounds, following up a 14 and 15 effort in Lithuania’s first-round win over Slovenia. He was 7 of 14 from the field and added two assists and two blocks, and in the past two games has 15 offensive rebounds.

For the tourney, Krivas is averaging 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 on the offensive end, as well as 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks on 54.5 percent shooting.

Lithuania will take on Germany in a classification game on Friday, and will finish the tournament Saturday. After that’s over, Krivas is expected to join Arizona in Tucson to begin preparations for its overseas exhibition tour next month to Israel and Abu Dhabi.