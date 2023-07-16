NBA 2K24 Summer League: Bulls’ Dalen Terry scores 20 points

The NBA 2K24 Summer League is winding down in Las Vegas with two days of games remaining. On Saturday multiple former Arizona Wildcats saw action. Here’s how they performed.

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls

Terry went off for 20 points in the Bulls’ win over the Wizards, knocking down 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range. He made 7 of 10 attempts overall as well as a pair of free throws. It was by far Terry’s best shooting performance at Summer League.

Terry also had five rebounds, four assists and a block in 25 minutes.

Love to see this from Dalen Terry, attacking the body on the drive pic.twitter.com/tslK2XdQKh — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 15, 2023

Chance Comanche, Sacramento Kings

Comanche had 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting in the Kings’ victory over Milwaukee. Comanche connected on 1 of 2 attempts from 3-point range. He also had a steal in 14 minutes of action.

nothing but net from the corner ‍



Chance Comanche | #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/4HdtNHFAT8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 15, 2023

Kobi Simmons, Charlotte Hornets

Simmons scored 13 points for the Hornets in their win over Minnesota. He went 5 of 8 from the floor, including a made 3-pointer, and also knocked down a pair of free throws.

Simmons added eight assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes of play.

Kobi Simmons CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zyB79M13Rs — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 15, 2023