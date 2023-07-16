FIBA U20 European Championships: Motiejus Krivas wraps up tourney with 3rd double-double

After starting the FIBA U20 European Championships with four straight wins, Lithuania lost its final three games and earned eighth place in the 16-team event in Crete. But win or lose, incoming Arizona freshman Motiejus Krivas kept putting up solid numbers.

Krivas posted his third double-double of the tournament on Sunday, with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-66 loss to Turkey.

The 7-foot-2 center was 5 of 8 from the field and added five blocked shots, an assist and a steal. He was plus-10 for the game, tops on the Lithuanian squad.

In seven FIBA games, Krivas averaged 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds on 54.3 percent shooting, blocking 2.4 shots per game and contributing two assists and a steal.

Krivas is expected to join his UA teammates in Tucson later this month ahead of a trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi for an exhibition tour. Unlikely to participate in those games is sophomore center Henri Veesaar, who suffered an ankle injury midway through the FIBA U20 European Championships while competing for Estonia.