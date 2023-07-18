Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham comes up just short of double-double at 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup

Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham scored almost one point for every minute she played in USA Basketball’s third game of the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4 post had her first game scoring in double figures as the U.S. defeated Chinese Taipei 112-49 to finish 3-0 in the group stage. The Americans won Group B.

Cunningham scored 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes of play. She was just shy of the double-double with eight rebounds, including three on the offensive end of the floor. She also had one steal and an efficiency rating of 24.

The stat line had Cunningham rated as Team USA’s top performer on the FIBA website. It was the second time she was selected as the player of the game. In the team’s first game, she had seven points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal, two blocks, and an efficiency rating of 18.

Cunningham is shooting 60 percent from the 2-point line, which is second among all players in the tournament. She grabs 9.0 RPG, second for the U.S. and eighth in the field. Her 1.0 BPG is first among the Americans and 10th in the tournament. Since she averages just 15.5 minutes, her blocks come out to 2.6 per 40 minutes. It all comes together for a PER of 50.0 over three games.

The offensive explosion increased Cunningham’s per-game average to 8.3 points in the team’s three games. That places her 53rd in the tournament. However, she scores 21.2 points per 40 minutes. The only players above her in points per game who play comparable minutes are UCLA sophomore Londynn Jones and Canadian high schooler Delaney Gibb, both of whom play just over 18 MPG.

The U.S. now moves on to the round of 16 to face Argentina. The Argentines finished last in Group A, going 0-3 against France, Australia, and Spain. That game tips off at 11:15 a.m. MST on Wednesday, July 19. All games are available on FIBA’s YouTube channel.

After a day of rest on Thursday, July 20, the winner plays either Italy or Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21. The loser faces the loser of the matchup between Italy and Czech Republic earlier the same day.