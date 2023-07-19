How former Arizona Wildcats fared in NBA 2K24 Summer League

The NBA 2K24 Summer League concluded earlier this week in Las Vegas, as the Cleveland Cavaliers took home the title after beating the Houston Rockets in the championship game. Former Arizona guard Cedric Henderson Jr. had three points in the Cavaliers’ title game victory.

Here’s how Henderson Jr. and other former Wildcats fared in Summer League.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin was sixth in Summer League scoring average with 22 points per game, though he only played two games. When Mathurin was on the court, he played at a different speed and physicality level than his competitors.

Mathurin shot 35.1% from the field on 18.5 field goal attempts per game. He also averaged 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls

Like Mathurin, Terry participated in Summer League as a second-year NBA player who has grown accustomed to the speed of the Association. Terry, however, is still finding his role within the Bulls organization and Summer League provided a chance to showcase his offseason progress.

In five games, Terry averaged 12.6 points on 33.8% shooting along with 5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Brandon Williams, Minnesota Timberwolves

Williams is looking to secure a position in the NBA after spending last season in the G League. Williams certainly helped his cause in Summer League, putting up 17.3 points per game on 52.2% shooting. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in four games.

Kobi Simmons, Charlotte Hornets

Simmons was called up to the Hornets late last season and would like to begin the 2023-24 season there. He played two games for the Charlotte Summer League team, averaging 8 points on 50% shooting as well as 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Brandon Randolph, Dallas Mavericks

The former Arizona guard played in five games for the Mavericks, averaging 8.2 points on 36% shooting. Randolph also averaged 2.6 points and 0.6 assists in 18 minutes.

Chance Comanche, Sacramento Kings

Comanche averaged 7.6 points and 2 rebounds for the Kings. He averaged 15 minutes across five games.

Azuolas Tubelis, Philadelphia 76ers

Tubelis played two games for the 76ers, averaging 10 minutes. He scored 3 points per game on 40% shooting to go with 2 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

The 76ers officially signed Tubelis to a two-way contract earlier this week.

Justin Kier, San Antonio Spurs

Kier is another former Wildcat looking to find a home in the NBA. In Summer League, he played two games for the Spurs, averaging 11 minutes. He averaged 4.5 assists per game.

Nico Mannion, Milwaukee Bucks

Mannion played three games for the Bucks, averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 23 minutes. Mannion recently signed to play for Saski Baskonia in Spain.

Cedric Henderson Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Henderson Jr. didn’t see the court much in Las Vegas, playing an average of four minutes across three games. He made a 3-pointer in the Cavaliers’ title game, his only points in Summer League.

Keanu Pinder, Phoenix Suns

Pinder did not appear in any games for the Suns.