FIBA U19 World Cup: Arizona’s Filip Borovicanin posts double-double on final day of competition

Arizona rising sophomore Filip Borovicanin posted another double-double at the FIBA U-19 World Cup Sunday, the last day of competition.

Borovicanin had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Serbia in its 87-71 loss to Argentina in the 5th place game. Borovicanin shot 10 of 17 from the field, with nine of his makes coming inside the arc. He also had three assists and two steals in 32 minutes of action.

Borovicanin recorded third double-double in the tournament. Over seven games, Borovicanin averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Borovicanin’s play in FIBA competition should bolster his confidence going into his second year of college. As a freshman, he played sparingly, averaging 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds in 14 games.

His Arizona teammate Kylan Boswell wrapped up the tournament with five points in USA’s 84-70 loss to Turkey in the third place game. With the loss, USA failed to medal for the first time since 2003.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle coached the USA team.

For the tournament, Boswell averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 assists and 0.9 rebounds.