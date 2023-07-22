FIBA basketball: Arizona freshmen Breya Cunningham, Conrad Martinez lead US women, Spanish men to victory

A pair of incoming freshmen for Arizona’s basketball teams played key roles in their respective countries’ victories in international competition on Saturday.

Breya Cunningham, who will join Adia Barnes’ women’s squad for the 2023-24 season, had 10 points and four rebounds in just over 10 minutes off the bench in Team USA’s 80-57 victory over France in the FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals in Spain. Meanwhile, Spanish guard Conrad Martinez had 12 points and four assists in his debut at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Serbia during an 88-64 win over Denmark.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-4 forward, was 5 of 7 from the field and also had an assist, block and steal. In six FIBA games she’s averaging 9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

Team USA will face Spain in the U19 championship on Sunday.

Martinez, a 6-foot point guard, was 4 of 6 from the field and made both 3-point attempts. A year ago he averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 assists in the U17 World Cup, which Spain lost to the US.

In his first game of the #FIBAU18Europe Championship, incoming freshman Conrad Martinez finished with:



12 points

2-2 3FG

4 assists



And helped Spain defeat Denmark.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/HFlrRxLr8r — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) July 22, 2023

Spain continues group stage play Sunday against Greece and faces Italy on Monday.