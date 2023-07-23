Arizona freshman Breya Cunningham wins gold medal with Team USA in FIBA U19 World Cup

Breya Cunningham wants to win trophies and titles during his Arizona career, and she’s already off to a good start.

The incoming Wildcats freshman has won a gold medal with Team USA, which held off host Spain 69-66 on Sunday in the finals of the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Cunningham didn’t play much of a role in that championship victory, logging no stats in just over two minutes off the bench, but that was the exception rather than the rule in the tournament for the 6-foot-4 forward. Over the first six games she averaged 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in only 15.4 minutes per contest, shooting 60.5 percent from the field. She twice had double figures in rebounds and for the tourney her team was plus-125 when she was on the court.

Cunningham is one of four freshmen on the UA roster for the 2023-24 season, and at 6-4 she is tied with Maya Nnaji for tallest on the team. The Chula Vista, Calif. native is a McDonald’s All-American.