Former Arizona wing Cedric Henderson Jr. signs with Romania’s CSM Constanta

Former Arizona wing Cedric Henderson Jr. will begin his professional basketball career in Romania.

Henderson Jr. has agreed to play for Romania’s CSM Constanta, the team announced on social media.

Constanta is a city in southeast Romania situated on the Black Sea. CSM Constanta competes in Conference B of the Romanian National Men’s Basketball League.

Henderson Jr. joins CSM Constanta after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team. The Cavaliers won the Summer League title in Las Vegas. Henderson Jr. scored three points in the championship game.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Henderson Jr. began his collegiate career at Southwest Tennessee Community College, where he played for his father Cedric Henderson, a former NBA player. Henderson Jr. then spent three seasons at Campbell, emerging as a two-time All-Big South Conference performer.

In his lone season at Arizona, Henderson Jr. played in 35 games, including 20 starts, averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. He shot 46.2% from the field and 40.2% from the 3-point line.

Henderson Jr. is the second member of Arizona’s 2022-23 backcourt to sign with an overseas team, joining Courtney Ramey, who signed with Germany’s Syntainics Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club in June.