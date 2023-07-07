11 former Arizona men’s basketball players to compete in NBA Summer League

The NBA has almost become a year-round affair, with the regular season having ended only a few weeks ago and now its annual Summer League kicking off in Las Vegas. And just like the main league, the summer one is chocked full of former Arizona Wildcats.

All told, 11 ex-UA players are on Summer League rosters for the games on tap in Vegas, which run Friday through July 16. Per a news release, Arizona has the most of any college.

Here’s the list of who to follow (and who they’re playing for):

A few of the ex-Wildcats have already seen some summer action via the two smaller leagues, the California Classic in Sacramento and the Salt Lake City events. Tubelis played in two of the Sixers’ three games in Sacramento, starting once, and managing four points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 26 total minutes, while Comanche had eight points in 10 minutes for the Kings against the Golden State Warriors and both Kier and Simmons logged time off the bench for their teams.

All Summer League games will be aired on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNNews or NBATV, and the UA has compiled a list of all contests that feature at least one ex-Wildcat. There will be at least six games featuring former UA players having a chance to face off, starting with Friday’s battle between the Hornets (Simmons) and Spurs (Kier) at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN.