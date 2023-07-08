How former Arizona Wildcats fared on first day of NBA 2K24 Summer League

Several former Arizona Wildcats made their NBA 2K24 Summer League debuts Friday, the first day of the Las Vegas Summer League. In total, 11 former UA players are in Vegas for Summer League, the most of college. Here’s how the ex-Wildcats who played Friday fared.

Nico Mannion, Milwaukee Bucks

Fresh off signing a contract with Spanish team Baskonia, Mannion is back in the U.S. playing for the Bucks Summer League team.

Mannion made the most of his first appearance Friday, scoring 16 points in 29 minutes. Mannion shot 7 of 14 from the field including one made 3-pointer. He showed some verticality with a blow-by dunk.

Mannion also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls

Now in his second year with the Bulls, Terry is looking to gain some momentum this summer with the team’s Summer League team. On Friday, Terry scored 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting in a team-high 32 minutes and also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. This bullet pass was particularly impressive.

Here is Terry playing some trademark defense against Toronto first-rounder Gradey Dick.

Good activity from Dalen Terry here vs. Gradey Dick. Active pick and roll defense, nice cut and kick. pic.twitter.com/9EjIH3uaYj — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 7, 2023

Brandon Williams, Minnesota Timberwolves

Williams put on a clinic for the Timberwolves Friday, scoring 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting and seven makes from the charity stripe. Williams also had three steals, three assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

Williams one of the top scorers in the NBA G League this past season. He’s looking to crack an NBA roster for the first time since 2021-22 and performances like the one he had Friday will give him a good shot.

Really loved watching Brandon Williams back when he played for the Blazers at the end of 2021-22 season. The finishing touch + craft was always nice and I love how decisively he attacks here off the catch after receiving the away screen in semi-transition. pic.twitter.com/yIq7zR4app — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) July 7, 2023

Brandon Williams balled out today in the win:



24 Points

3 Assists

3 Steals

8-14 FG



Pure Hooper.

pic.twitter.com/elvZ2FnfZh — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) July 7, 2023

Chance Comanche, Sacramento Kings

Comanche had four points and two rebounds in 12 minutes for the Kings, going 2 of 3 from the field.

Comanche already has a couple Summer League games under his belt in Sacramento. He made this nice block the other day.

Chance Comanche REJECTION leads to a triple for Mike Daum pic.twitter.com/MAlFvzfncC — Kings Nation (@KingsNationCP) July 4, 2023

Justin Kier, San Antonio Spurs

Kier did not play Friday (coach’s decision).

Kobi Simmons, Charlotte Hornets

Simmons did not play Friday (coach’s decision).

Cedric Henderson Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Henderson Jr. did not play Friday (coach’s decision).

Former Wildcats Azuolas Tubelis (Philadelphia 76ers), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keanu Pinder (Phoenix Suns), and Brandon Randolph (Dallas Mavericks) are scheduled to play Saturday.