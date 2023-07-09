How former Arizona Wildcats fared on second day of NBA 2K24 Summer League

Several former Arizona Wildcats took the court on the second day of NBA 2K24 Summer League. Here’s a summary of how ex-UA players did in Las Vegas Saturday.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin looked like a man among boys in Indiana’s first Summer League game, scoring 27 points in 34 minutes in a win over Washington. Mathurin went 9 of 21 from the field including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and a block as well as four turnovers.

Mathurin’s athleticism overwhelmed the Wizards, as seen here.

Now hold on Bennedict Mathurin. pic.twitter.com/hWFarwZ7vn — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 9, 2023

Isaiah Jackson finds Bennedict Mathurin for the jam! #PacersSummer pic.twitter.com/0kBW3ui2hP — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 9, 2023

If Indiana continues to trot out a starting backcourt of Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard the rest of Summer League, it might not lose a game in Las Vegas.

Brandon Randolph, Dallas Mavericks

Randolph had 10 points in Dallas’ win over Oklahoma City, going 3 of 9 from the field including a made 3-pointer. Randolph also had three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 21 minutes of play.

Azuolas Tubelis, Philadelphia 76ers

Tubelis made a 3-pointer, his only points, in the 76ers’ win over New York. He played nine minutes off the bench, in which he grabbed a pair of rebounds and dished out an assist.

Great live dribble skip pass from DJ Steward to Azuolas Tubelis who hits the C&S corner 3 pic.twitter.com/rWDYjg0ZtS — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 8, 2023

Nico Mannion, Milwaukee Bucks

Mannion had a tough shooting day Saturday, going 2 of 14 from the field for six points in Milwaukee’s win over Phoenix. Mannion did have six assists along with one steal and one rebound in 25 minutes.

Mannion’s inconsistency shooting the ball plagued him at Arizona, and it appears he’s still struggling with his shot.

Nico Mannion ➡️ Tacko Fall pic.twitter.com/9elf3zMxX5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 9, 2023

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls

Terry had 17 points on 5 of 21 shooting and 4 of 6 from the line in Chicago’s loss to Memphis. Not known as an outside threat, Terry went 3 of 9 from 3-point range. He also had three assists, two steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes.

Keanu Pinder, Phoenix Suns

Pinder did not play Saturday (coach’s decision).

Arizona players scheduled to potentially play Sunday include Kobi Simmons (Hornets), Justin Kier (Spurs), and Cedric Henderson Jr.