FIBA U20 European Championships: Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas, Henri Veesaar lead teams to victories

By Brian J. Pedersen
Arizona’s two participants in the FIBA U20 European Championships helped their teams win pool play victories Sunday in Crete, putting both in position to win their respective pools.

Lithuania has already won Group C following its 80-62 win over Greece, one that saw incoming UA freshman center Motiejus Krivas nearly post a double-double. He had nine points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block as his country improved to 2-0 ahead of Monday’s game against Poland.

rizona sophomore center Henri Veesaar had only two points in Estonia’s 81-74 victory over Montentegro, but he added four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in just over 10 minutes of action.

Estonia, 1-1 in Group B, plays 2-0 Spain on Monday.

The elimination/classification portion of the FIBA U20 European Championships begins Wednesday, with the finals on tap for next Sunday.

Another UA freshman, guard Conrad Martinez, is set to participate for Spain in the FIBA U18 European Championships later this month in Nis, Serbia.

