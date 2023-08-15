Arizona women’s basketball to tip off Battle4Atlantis against Memphis

In 2021, Arizona women’s basketball used three victories in the Paradise Jam to set the tone for a season that ended with the Wildcats’ hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history. This year, they hope to use the Battle4Atlantis in the same way.

The matchups for the early season tournament were announced on Tuesday morning. Arizona will tip off against Memphis in the Bahamas on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. MST on FloHoops. The winner of that game will face the winner between Ole Miss and Howard. The losers of those two games will also face off.

The other half of the bracket consists of Michigan, Middle Tennessee, DePaul, and South Dakota. The two halves of the bracket cross over on Monday, Nov. 20 in both the winners’ bracket and losers’ bracket. Each team is guaranteed three games over the course of the weekend.

The Wildcats will be replacing four of their top five scorers and four of their five starters from a team that went 22-10 last year. Arizona will be integrating seven new players and has already lost a player for the season. It’s the second straight season for both of those situations.