Date announced for 2024 Arizona men’s basketball game vs. Alabama in Birmingham

It’s never too early to start making plans to see Arizona men’s basketball, even if the game in question isn’t for another year-and-a-half.
Arizona will face Alabama in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 as part of the C.M. Newton Classic. The game will be played at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
Coming to the Magic City in 2024...— C.M. Newton Classic (@CMNewtonClassic) August 17, 2023
| @AlabamaMBB vs. @ArizonaMBB
| Dec. 18, 2024
| @LegacyArena#CMNewtonClassic | @TriGreenEquip
The game marks the back end of a neutral court “home-and-home” series between the two programs. Arizona will face Alabama in Phoenix on Dec. 20 in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series.
Arizona trails Alabama 3-1 all-time in the series. Arizona’s lone win over the Crimson Tide came on Dec. 9, 2017 in Tucson by a score of 88-82. Arizona fell to Alabama in Tuscaloosa the following season 76-73.
Arizona has had better luck playing in Birmingham, which hosted the 1997 NCAA Tournament Southeast Regional. The No. 4 seed Wildcats stunned top-seed Kansas in the Sweet 16, then defeated No. 10 Providence in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Arizona went on to win the national championship.
