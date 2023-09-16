 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Arizona stars Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye to host Red-Blue Showcase

By Ezra Amacher
This year’s Arizona men's basketball’s Red-Blue game has a new name as well as two familiar hosts.

The annual preseason event, now named the First Watch Red-Blue Showcase, will take place on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. PT. The renaming of the event is meant to reflect that the event includes more than a scrimmage, according to The Daily Star’s Bruce Pascoe.

Former Arizona Wildcats Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson will host the event, they announced on their “Road Trippin” podcast. They’ll be joined by co-host Allie Clifton.

“We’re gonna be there. Get ready,” Frye said “Road Trippin”. “Get ready to celebrate.”

Tickets to the Red-Blue Showcase will go on sale at ArizonaWildcats.com on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Ticket prices are $20 in sections A and B; $15 in C, D and E; $10 in F through N.

Media and viewing options will be announced later.

