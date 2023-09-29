Arizona women’s basketball to hold open practice for fans

Before last season, Arizona women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes was asked if she would ever hold a Red-Blue Game for the women’s team. She wondered if fans would be interested and offered that they wouldn’t have been able to do so last year due to injuries. The Wildcats face similar player shortages this season, but they are doing what they can to give fans an early look at the new team.

Can’t wait to see you in McKale on Oct. 12 for our open practice‼️



You must RSVP by Oct. 6 in order to attend the practice.



RSVP at this link: https://t.co/OYrd4xzWOl#MadeForIt x #LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/cnbXVSp5RV — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) September 29, 2023

Arizona will hold an open practice for fans on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. MST. It will give the Wildcat faithful an opportunity to reacquaint themselves with returners Helena Pueyo, Esmery Martinez, Kailyn Gilbert, and Maya Nnaji. There are also six new faces to get to know with top 100 freshmen Jada Williams, Breya Cunningham, and Skylar Jones joining transfers Courtney Blakely, Sali Kourouma, and Isis Beh. Top 10 freshman Montaya Dew is out for the season recovering from an ACL tear that required surgery.

Fans who wish to attend the open practice are asked to register online no later than Friday, Oct. 6.

The Wildcats will hold their first exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against West Texas A&M. A second exhibition will be played against Point Loma Nazarene on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Both will take place at McKale Center.

The regular season starts on the road at New Mexico State on Monday, Nov. 6 before the home opener on Friday, Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona.