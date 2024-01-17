 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men’s basketball vs. USC game thread

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s Game Day!

The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to take on the USC Trojans. Here’s all the info you need to catch this game.

Come chat with us!

Arizona-USC game time, details:

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023
  • Time: 8 p.m. MT
  • Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
  • Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 19-point favorite and the over/under is 159. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 94 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Myron Medcalf (sideline) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-USC pregame coverage:

