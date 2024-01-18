Report: Former Arizona center Christian Koloko has career-threatening blood clot

One day after Christian Koloko was waived by the Toronto Raptors, more information is coming out as to why the second-year big man has yet to stop on an NBA court this season.

The NBA informed teams Thursday that Koloko has been referred to the league’s fitness to play panel, meaning he’s unable to currently get medical clearance to play or practice. The reason, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, is that Koloko has a career-threatening blood clot.

Former Raptors center Christian Koloko has a blood clot issue that is threatening his basketball career, details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/ZpNV5FG9uJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2024

Koloko, who played at Arizona from 2019-2022, appeared in 58 games last season as a rookie for the Raptors, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The 7-footer was expected to be a key member of Toronto’s rotation this season but never saw the floor due to the existing health issue.

The Raptors waived Koloko on Wednesday as part of a deal that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

“This is a player that we felt was really a big part of our future,” Raptors coach Masai Ujiri told reporters Thursday. “This was a big one for us and it didn’t work out that way for now.”

Koloko will be inducted into the Arizona men’s basketball Ring of Honor on Feb. 17 when the UA hosts ASU.

As a junior, Koloko was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. That year he tied the Arizona single-season record for blocked shots with 102.