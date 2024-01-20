 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

By Brian J. Pedersen
/ new
arizona-wildcats-mens-basketball-wsu-cougars-tv-info-streaming-odds-tip-time-2024-pac12 Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s Game Day!

The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are host the UCLA Bruins for the final time as Pac-12 Conference rivals. Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2023
  • Time: 2 p.m. MT
  • Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
  • Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 16.5-point favorite and the over/under is 143.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN2. Bob Wichusen (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage:

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...