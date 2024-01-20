Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are host the UCLA Bruins for the final time as Pac-12 Conference rivals. Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2023
- Time: 2 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 16.5-point favorite and the over/under is 143.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN2. Bob Wichusen (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage:
- Last scheduled Arizona/UCLA game at McKale Center puts spotlight on rivalries ruined by realignment
- Report: Former Arizona center Christian Koloko has career-threatening blood clot
- Finishing at the rim remains an issue for Arizona men’s basketball
- What Tommy Lloyd, Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson said after Arizona’s win over USC
