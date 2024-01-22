Arizona men’s basketball moves back into top 10 of Associated Press poll

Arizona men’s basketball’s home wins over USC and UCLA catapulted the Wildcats back inside the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

Arizona is ranked No. 9 in Monday’s poll, up three spots from last week. The Wildcats benefited from losses by Duke, Baylor, Memphis and Wisconsin.

Arizona managed to avoid the fate of those teams by overcoming a 19-point deficit Saturday to beat UCLA. The win moved the UA to 10-0 at home.

UConn remains No. 1, followed by Purdue, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee.

Arizona is No. 3 in the NCAA NET rankings, which are used by the NCAA selection committee to determine seeding. The Wildcats have five Quad 1 wins, tied for third-most in the country behind Purdue and UConn.

Arizona goes on the road this week to face Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday. Arizona and Oregon are currently tied with ASU atop the Pac-12 standings.