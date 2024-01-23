Arizona Wildcats signee Carter Bryant named McDonald’s All-American

Arizona men’s basketball signee Carter Bryant was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday.

Bryant, a 6-foot-8 forward at Corona (Calif.) Centennial, was one of 24 high school seniors selected. He will play for the West team in the annual All-American, held this year in Houston on April 2.

Arizona is one of three Big 12 programs with a McDonald’s All-American selection. Kansas and Baylor each have one player as well.

Bryant is ranked the No. 20 player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 4 power forward and No. 2 prospect from California.

Bryant recently scored 39 points in Corona’s win over Roosevelt, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. The performance earned him the The Press-Enterprise’s Inland boys athlete of the week.

Bryant will be the 29th McDonald’s All-American to play for Arizona. Wildcats guards Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley were both McDonald’s All-Americans out of high school, though neither originally played for Arizona.

Nico Mannion and Josh Green were the last high schoolers to sign with Arizona as McDonald’s All-Americans.