Arizona men’s basketball at Oregon State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to face the Oregon State Beavers. Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 19-point favorite and the over/under is 149. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 94 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage:
- Arizona men’s basketball hits road in search of improved play, ‘separation’ in Pac-12 standings
- Arizona Wildcats signee Carter Bryant named McDonald’s All-American
- Arizona ousts athletic director Dave Heeke, former softball coach Mike Candrea to serve as interim AD
- Arizona men’s basketball moves back into top 10 of Associated Press poll
- What Tommy Lloyd, Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson said after Arizona’s comeback win over UCLA
- Bennedict Mathurin joins Arizona’s Ring of Honor during comeback win over UCLA
