Arizona men’s basketball at Oregon State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to face the Oregon State Beavers. Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.

Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 19-point favorite and the over/under is 149. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 94 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage: