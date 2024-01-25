Arizona men’s basketball at Oregon State game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to face the Oregon State Beavers. Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.

Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 18-point favorite and the over/under is 148. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 94 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage: