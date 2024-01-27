Arizona men’s basketball at Oregon: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to avoid getting swept on the road in Pac-12 play for the first time in three years when they visit the Oregon Ducks.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023 Time: 3:30 p.m. MT

3:30 p.m. MT Location: Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore.

Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is 163. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 69 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Oregon pregame coverage: