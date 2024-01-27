Arizona men’s basketball at Oregon game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to avoid getting swept on the road in Pac-12 play for the first time in three years when they visit the Oregon Ducks.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023 Time: 3:30 p.m. MT

3:30 p.m. MT Location: Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore.

Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 4-point favorite and the over/under is 157. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 69 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Oregon pregame coverage: