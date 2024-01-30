Arizona's Caleb Love among 10 candidates for Jerry West Award

Caleb Love has established himself as Arizona’s go-to scorer, putting himself in position to contend for Pac-12 Player of the Year. He’s also in the running for a national award.

The senior is one of 10 candidates for the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. He's one of two nominees from the Pac-12, along with USC's Boogie Ellis.

The 6-foot-3 is averaging a career-best 19.3 points per game in his first season with Arizona. That ranks third in the Pac-12, and his 2.5 3-pointers per game is fourth-best in the league

Love, who had a career-high 36 points in Saturday’s win at Oregon, is also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Five finalists will be announced in March.

Arizona, which dropped to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll, hosts Cal on Thursday nights. The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) are tied for first in the Pac-12 with Oregon.