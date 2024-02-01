Former Arizona star Aari McDonald traded to the LA Sparks

Former Arizona star Aari McDonald was having a breakout year in Australia during her first season with the WNBL’s Perth Lynx when she suffered a slight tear in her knee. Now close to 100 percent again, she will also have a new team when she next takes the court in the WNBA.

McDonald was traded to the LA Sparks by the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. In her three years in the league, McDonald has averaged 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.5 minutes per game. She shoots 44.4 percent from the field but just 32.5 percent from 3-point distance.

McDonald’s best year in the WNBA offensively was her second season. She averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.

In the WNBL, she was averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game in 11 games before she got hurt. She also team highs in assists (5.9) and steals (1.8) to go along with 2.9 rebounds.

On Thursday, she was just trying to get some rest.

It’s 4:22 am in Australia… I’m supposed to be sleep, but my phone is going crazy — Aari McDonald (@McdonaldAari2) February 1, 2024

McDonald has been buried behind several guards in Atlanta for most of her time with the franchise, doing most of her damage from the bench. She made 90 appearances for the Dream with 19 starts. Nine of those starts came last season.

Last year, she helped the Dream reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.

McDonald was traded for former UCLA Bruin Jordin Canada. The Sparks also got the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft from the Dream and sent the No. 12 pick back to Atlanta. The two played against each other when McDonald was at Washington in 2016-17.

McDonald and her husband are both natives of Fresno, Calif. She played part of her prep career in Fresno and part of it in Stockton, Calif.