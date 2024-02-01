Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal game thread

It’s Game Day!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home, where they’ve gone 10-0 this season, to host the Cal Golden Bears. Arizona beat Cal 100-81 in Berkeley on Dec. 29.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Cal game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023
- Time: 6:30 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 18.5-point favorite and the over/under is 160.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?
Arizona-Cal will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?
The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Cal?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-Cal pregame coverage:
- Arizona forward Keshad Johnson named to Karl Malone Award nominee list
- Home weekend gives Arizona men’s basketball chance to build momentum for stretch run
- Arizona’s Caleb Love among 10 candidates for Jerry West Award
- Arizona men’s basketball falls out of AP top 10 after splitting Oregon road trip
- What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Oregon
Loading comments...