Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal game thread

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home, where they’ve gone 10-0 this season, to host the Cal Golden Bears. Arizona beat Cal 100-81 in Berkeley on Dec. 29.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Cal game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 p.m. MT

6:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 18.5-point favorite and the over/under is 160.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?

Arizona-Cal will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

